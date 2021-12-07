Foster Campbell strikes a very polite note, commenting on the extraordinary financial package offer to coach Brian Kelly at LSU.
I agree with Campbell in wishing Kelly every success. But politesse fails me in the face of this egregious inequity.
I am outraged at having the highest-paid coach at a public university in America in a state where public school teachers are paid between $49,555 and $65,531 a year, putting out first-line educators in the lowest fifth of salaries in the country.
Our public schools are responsible for preparing over 700,000 young people to be productive, informed, conscientious citizens. Yet, we relegate their income to the bottom of the barrel, while finding all kinds of funds to exalt a coach for a few hundred athletes and the beloved home team.
I am all for the fun and games but let's get our priorities in order, folks. This is a collective shame.
LORRAINE LEBLANC
retired actress
New Orleans