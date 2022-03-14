The Louisiana legislative body began its 2022 session March 14 and, predictably, there is a slew of bills filed related to firearms.
Some appear targeted towards supporting the responsible ownership and management of firearms. A prime example is Senate Bill 66 sponsored by State Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, which enhances penalties for violation of a protective order when committed while in possession of a firearm. Louisiana has experienced a startling increase in the occurrence of domestic violence and this bill represents one step in addressing this matter. Thank you to Connick.
On the other hand, there are a number of bills that would seem to add fuel to the growing menace of gun violence in our communities. One of the most egregious is House Bill 37 sponsored by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City. This bill proposes to allow Louisiana citizens, beginning at age 18, to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.
Louisiana currently has an effective permitting system (a training and licensing protocol) for those who seek to carry a concealed weapon. I would urge our citizens to just say a resounding “no” to McCormick and others who seek to put more guns on our streets in the hands of untrained and younger individuals. “More guns” does not equal a safer community.
NANETTE OLIVIER
retired education administrator
Baton Rouge