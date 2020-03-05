The wave of tomorrow as envisioned by the Democratic Party that brings America to better times is, in reality, a violent tsunamic political movement that will carry this republic to devastation. The left socialist "pinkos" of this country hate and despise President Donald Trump because he is their Terminator.
Socialism takes away the wealth of its citizens and eventually the wealth of the nation, and squanders it on programs that fail. No better definition of socialism than that of one of the greatest fighters for freedom, Sir Winston Churchill: "Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy."
I need not say more.
PAUL S. VOGT Sr.
retired marine worker
Abita Springs