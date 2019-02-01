Thanks to The Advocate for my picture on the front page of your great newspaper, Jan. 24, speaking to Baton Rouge's Metro Council about the Industrial Tax Exemption Program. I'm 86 years old and expected my only picture would be in the obituary section.
And thanks to Together Baton Rouge for providing information that the ITEP language has been in our state constitution since 1936. It has allowed the richest corporations in the United States to get routinely millions in Louisiana property tax exemptions, while local government had no say.
Thanks to Gov. John Bel Edwards for having the courage to mandate that local governments be allowed to consider tax exemption requests. Ask your state legislator to support a bill to allow us to vote to remove the 1936 ITEP language from the constitution.
Thanks to the five East Baton Rouge School Board members who had the courage to vote "no" to ExxonMobil's latest exemption request. That rejection has awakened the big-business public relations spin machines.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome supported ExxonMobil's tax exemption but pushed an additional property tax and half-cent sales tax on Baton Rougeans. Do not forget when you vote: Only 25 percent of eligible voters voted in the last election and 60 percent of them voted for the taxes. That means that only 18 percent of eligible voters decided taxes that last 30 years.
It is clear that city government is not working for us. The Downtown Club and business interests have control. Some years ago, an excellent would-be candidate for mayor committed to only one term, working to change our Plan of Government. We need that again.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber had a full-page ad in Sunday's Advocate. Wow! What five "no" votes stirred up; must be important to corporations to keep tax exemptions hidden away from local eyes. Since BRAC lobbies for business interests, it isn't appropriate for thousands of our tax dollars to go to them. If you agree, please call your council member to have BRAC removed from the budget.
We are not treating ExxonMobil unfairly; we seek all corporations to pay their property taxes. Our education system would rank higher than 49th and teachers would be paid without a budget crisis.
Together Baton Rouge must need resources to respond. I wish to make a donation if used to disseminate their ITEP information statewide. When only 25 percent care enough to vote, government isn't working. We must become engaged to fix it.
Your grandchildren deserve it.
JOHN L. HILLMAN
retired seaman
Baton Rouge