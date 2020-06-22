I have a question for protesters and athletes who take the knee: Do you vote?
There have been protests after every school shooting, church burning and brutal law enforcement death but other than thoughts and prayers, nothing much changes. The magnitude of this protest is unmatched and demands attention, but where is the workable plan for action? We can control our own minds, but we can’t make the laws, rules and budgets that make change happen. That comes from our president, Congress, mayors, city councils and on down the ballot.
You can control who those people are in only one way. Ask candidates what they will do. Vote.
Then hold them to it. If you haven’t voted before, register now.
FAYE LIEDER
marketing consultant
New Orleans