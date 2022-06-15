Since Donald Trump, the former Republican Party has devolved into a tribe of snarky, snotty, infantile contrarians and the Louisiana branch is among the worst.
We know it's about the money largely provided by the National Rifle Association and Russia and about getting reelected to scoop more of it in.
But hasn't Steve Scalise got plenty enough political cachet (and little opposition) to win his district, where I live, without having to remake the "perfect phone call" to Volodymyr Zelenskyy?
John Kennedy compares the committee hearings to a CSI episode.
Yes, because someone committed a crime(s) and the committee is solving it.
(Actually, it's more of a "Columbo" episode. We already know who did it; now they are meticulously showing us how.)
Is it that maybe he wants another vacation to Moscow on July Fourth?
Clay Higgins said the hearings as "stuck on their hatred of Trump," like this is a game show and Democrats want to vote Trump off the island because "we just don't like him."
Yes, Democrats don't like him. We don't like traitors.
He was — is — attempting to overthrow the government of the United States of America. And some people shrug their shoulders and brush it off as if it's "just politics."
So while the Republicans continue complicit action in undermining democracy, don't pay any attention to that man behind the curtain. Not only is Trump a very bad wizard, he's a very bad man.
HARRY NELSON
retired market associate
Kenner