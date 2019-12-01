Your initial coverage of the impeachment hearings failed to mention two salient points.
The AP report failed to point out that the testimony by Ambassador William Taylor and by George Kent, deputy assistant in the European and Eurasian Bureau of the State Department amounted to hearsay testimony. They said what of what others had told them what President Trump had said concerning US military aid to the Ukrainian government. Hearsay evidence is usually not allowed in regular court trials.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate committee which would try any impeachment accusation approved by the House, said following that House hearing of Taylor’s and Kent’s testimony that he will not allow the Senate to consider any hearsay testimony.
Gerald Moses
retired journalist
Baton Rouge