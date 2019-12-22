I read the letter to the editor that suggested that games are being played by a Revenue Estimating Conference member for not agreeing to spend the additional Revenues forecasted by the REC.
I have been a member of the Senate Finance Committee for 12 years and had the pleasure of serving as its chairman for four years. Appropriations Chairman and acting REC member Cameron Henry is concerned, I believe, that if we spend every dollar available we will continue to build a budget that will be impossible to fund should there be an economic downturn. REC budget analyst points out that Louisiana's economy is stagnant. In my business, we are planning for a downturn and are very concerned about allowing our expenses to grow. It only makes sense that we use the same caution in Government budgeting as we do in business.
Waiting to see if the revenues really materialize is a thoughtful consideration and curtailing expenditures is what the people of the state of Louisiana want to see in the Legislature.
Jack Donahue
state senator
Mandeville