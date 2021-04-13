Residents of Gordon Plaza, a mostly black subdivision built on top of a contaminated Superfund site, have been crying “Foul!” for years and asking for relocation.
They may be getting some results soon, but it may not be the results they want.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration is considering buying them out at fair market value, but they claim — rightly — that a house on a Superfund site has no value. They’re asking for “fully funded relocation,” which the cash-strapped city will have trouble supplying.
Here’s a thought: There’s still plenty of space in the post-Katrina 9th Ward. A lot of it now belongs to the city. Can it be used for relocation? Then Superfund and infrastructure money could disinfect and repurpose the huge area of toxic chemical waste where their homes now sit.
RUSS WISE
retired journalist
Laplace