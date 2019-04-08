If you support teaching the Bible in public schools, imagine how you would feel if courses in the Koran or Bhagavad Gita were required.
Dan Fagan, once again, offers half-truths, distortions and rhetoric in his recent column, “Why not teach the Bible in Denham Springs High literature class?” it opens with, “There is no book more influential in American culture than the Bible.” Incorrect. There are many; for example, Darwin’s “Origin of Species.”
He states, “some are terrified, horrified and petrified by the possibility a student might be exposed to as much as a modicum of the religion of Christianity in a public school setting.” Indeed: Jews, agnostics, atheists, Buddhists and others would justifiably be frightened. But not as an emotional reaction, but because it violates their constitutional rights.
The United States was founded, in part, on freedom, or absence, of religion. This is stated in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution as “the establishment clause.” This prohibits “establishment” of a state religion. In the book, “Roger Williams and The Creation of the American Soul,” John Barry points out that some, but not all, of the U.S. founders were profoundly religious people, yet insisted on separation of state from “church” (mosque, synagogue, etc.). The idea was that in order to keep religion free, the state should keep out of it.
The studies Fagan quotes are funded by a bible curriculum company, so their objectivity can hardly be considered exemplary.
To propose studying the Bible as literature is just a thinly veiled way to introduce religion into public schools. It is similar to the tactic of rebranding “creationism” as “intelligent design.” It has been shot down in the courts and will be again.
It is part of a slippery slope toward a theocracy. It is a way for religionists to gain control of what should be citizens’ autonomy over reproductive rights, marriage equality and other issues.
We need to strengthen existing curricula in science, engineering, history, etc. If we are going to add more to an already stretched-thin curricula, I say add anti-gun violence workshops, similar to what Sandy Hook Promise does.
Or teach children causes and consequences of climate change, since we adults are leaving a despoiled planet as our legacy for our children. If we are going to teach religion, try Genesis 2:15, “(the creator) placed humans in the Garden of Eden to . . . respect and protect it.” But not in public schools.
Marion Freistadt
retired scientist
New Orleans