Buckle up, Baton Rouge! Shawn Wilson, chief of the Department of Transportation and Development, recently boasted the Interstate 10 Baton Rouge widening is the “South’s Big Dig,” referring to Boston’s 1.5-mile, $22-billion tunnel.
We hope not, because ours is five miles and loaded with 125,000 vehicles per day. Boston had no vehicles during construction. They exceeded budget by $19 billion and 10 years.
Last month, DOTD defaulted on its six-year promise to keep I-10’s three lanes open in each direction during construction. Now it’s two lanes and even one lane entering and leaving the new bridge. Read that three times. This unthinkable proposal will cause possibly $10 billion in lost productivity alone to our region and negates a $50 million, one-time offer. Instead:
- Close the world’s worst Interstate exit, Washington, in one day. Its replacement, the $9.3 million Terrace exit was opened 850 days ago. DOTD has done nothing to stop the one-car-per-minute cross-lane chaos.
- Widen 20-mile Airline from four to six lanes. Zachary, for instance, doubled its population in 20 years, but only three miles have been upgraded in almost 100 years. Upgrade the O’Neal and Range I-12 exits, diverting 12,000 northbound vehicles to the Old Bridge.
- Widen the seven choke points on I-10 from three lanes to four and five lanes. We gave DOTD four years ago an under-$100 million three-year plan that keeps all lanes wide open during construction.
- Use the $1 billion saved from parts the above to divert 20,000 vehicles to a new South Loop Bridge.
This solves our traffic issues for at least 50 years and does not further destroy our Baton Rouge economy after COVID-19 and the 2016 flood.
DOTD’s cost-benefit has never been given to the public.
COLEMAN BROWN
EBR Parish Chamber of Commerce
Baton Rouge