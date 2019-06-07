Regarding recent coverage of juvenile justice reform and incarcerating youth, I was struck by the comment recently made by a New Orleans protester that suggests children of color are more likely to be jailed over normal childhood behavior. In fact, I agree. I also agree that we need to provide more and higher quality services to youth. However, the latest public outcry is about the 200% increase in auto theft and window breaking, sometimes with weapons. It is not normal for any child to repeatedly destroy and steal property, often while carrying weapons. Or carjack people, and encourage their mates to shoot people. I can only wonder what possible perspective this protester holds to defend such behavior as "normal." We are not talking about the occasional joy ride here.
Jean Valliere
retired
New Orleans