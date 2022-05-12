Revenue Estimating Conference, May 9, 2022

Members of the Revenue Estimating Conference, including from left to right, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, Senate President Page Cortez and economist Stephen Barnes, meet on May 9, 2022. 

 Staff photo by Blake Paterson

Louisiana has $2.8 billion in one-time funds in unspent federal aid and in state surplus funds that needs to be utilized for one-time needs.

The investments proposed are $500 million to construct a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge; $559 million to upgrade sewer and water systems statewide; $450 million to pay off state debts to FEMA; $550 million to replenish the trust fund that pays jobless claims; $100 million to build a new Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles; and millions more for other projects.

Some $1.4 billion is leftover from Louisiana's share of the American Rescue Plan law. The state also has $700 million from better-than-expected tax collections for the fiscal year that ended June 30; a quarter of that must go to the state's "rainy day" fund and 10% to pay down state retirement debt.

Another $853 million is available with no-strings-attached from excess collections for the current budget year.

Let’s be smart with these one-time funds and apply them to one-time needs, not recurring line items that cannot be sustained. Louisiana has a long list of infrastructure, maintenance and other needs that can be fixed with this one-time application of these dollars that are available now.

If we put those dollars there, it’s a double win for our state.

TIM TEMPLE

chairman, Committee of 100 for Economic Development

Baton Rouge