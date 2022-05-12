Louisiana has $2.8 billion in one-time funds in unspent federal aid and in state surplus funds that needs to be utilized for one-time needs.
The investments proposed are $500 million to construct a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge; $559 million to upgrade sewer and water systems statewide; $450 million to pay off state debts to FEMA; $550 million to replenish the trust fund that pays jobless claims; $100 million to build a new Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles; and millions more for other projects.
Some $1.4 billion is leftover from Louisiana's share of the American Rescue Plan law. The state also has $700 million from better-than-expected tax collections for the fiscal year that ended June 30; a quarter of that must go to the state's "rainy day" fund and 10% to pay down state retirement debt.
Another $853 million is available with no-strings-attached from excess collections for the current budget year.
Let’s be smart with these one-time funds and apply them to one-time needs, not recurring line items that cannot be sustained. Louisiana has a long list of infrastructure, maintenance and other needs that can be fixed with this one-time application of these dollars that are available now.
If we put those dollars there, it’s a double win for our state.
TIM TEMPLE
chairman, Committee of 100 for Economic Development
Baton Rouge