Because of my father's occupation, I was born and raised around athletics, and for most of my 62 years I have been fascinated by competition and achievement. I have always tried to note the very best athletes and their achievements, especially those from Louisiana.
The names Bradshaw, Manning, Malone, Parish, Pettit and Augustus all come to mind, among many others. The very best, however, is right under our noses.
His name is Armand Duplantis. He is the reigning Olympic gold medalist and current world record holder in the pole vault.
In a world measured in centimeters, Duplantis recently won the World Pole Vault Championship by 11 inches, His nearest competitor didn’t reach a height that Duplantis did while at Lafayette High School.
There is no one like him, and there won’t be for a very long time. He is humble, he is megatalented, he is obviously well raised and he is only 22 years old.
If you want to talk about statues at LSU, Pete got his 50 years too late, but that was recently corrected. Seimone is next, and deservedly so.
However, there is only one athlete that has worn the purple and gold who is, without debate, the greatest that his sport has ever seen.
Turn on your TV the next time he is competing. Enjoy him while you can. He won’t be around forever.
Armand Duplantis. In our lifetime, to be sure, his like will never be seen again.
TOMMY DOUGLAS
retired educator
Prairieville