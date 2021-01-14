I’m no climate scientist either, although I am somewhat knowledgeable about the issue. I also have an English degree from another fine Southern private university, and I’ve driven a car around the country and flown a few times to places around the world.
I’ve appreciated the earth’s natural wonders, too, just like pilot W. Thomas Zander, whose letter was published Jan. 11 in The Advocate.
If his first dose of climate change enlightenment came from Greta Thunberg, he might be late to the party on climate change. His question about “did the glaciers that carved Norway’s fjords recede after the Industrial Revolution?” is a diversion of unrelated nonsense. His Finger Lakes question is even more ridiculous, because no one is saying that our current burning of fossil fuels was what caused the end of the last Ice Age some 12,000 years ago.
His reference to previous climate changes, as seen from 30,000 feet, casts doubt in his mind that we humans have anything to do with current changes. No one has denied that climate has changed over time, even Greta, but it has never changed so quickly — with the exception of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs, a couple of smaller ice ages, and some major volcanic activity, which were all relatively temporary.
His final conclusion is the repeated denialist excuse that humans cannot have such power over nature. He probably doesn’t realize that we humans have been producing over 90 million barrels a day of oil and burning it, creating greenhouse gas emissions every single day.
As Upton Sinclair said: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!" Imagine that; a pilot of a fossil-fuel burning machine, which does its thing right up there near the stratosphere, having trouble understanding the problem.
STEPHEN POSS
educator
Baton Rouge