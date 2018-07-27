Dan Fagan's recent column on SLU's campus speech policies is inaccurate.
It repeats a report by Morgan Kimbarow in The Washington Examiner and Katherine Timpf in the National Review that the non-profit libertarian organization FIRE gave SLU a “red light” rating on free speech.
To my knowledge, none of these sources contacted SLU for comment, and none note that FIRE quoted Southeastern policy out of context or that several other Louisiana universities received the same rating.
Southeastern’s policy, tested in court and found constitutional, is not designed to silence faculty, staff, or students, or limit free speech. Rather, it is intended to allow the university to maintain an appropriate educational environment.
What precipitated the court case was a particularly zealous religious group that came on campus, shouted insults at passersby, and disrupted classes. We had to call the police not because of what they were saying but because of how loud they were saying it. Other religious groups on campus operate without causing such problems and without interference from the university.
I have been at SLU for 35 years and have been head of the Department of History and Political Science for 20. There is no group more prone to loud, contentious debate than a department containing history, political science, and philosophy faculty and several hundred history and political science majors of diverse political opinions.
My department regularly host speakers from all walks of life and political persuasions to ensure a robust campus learning environment. Lest you think we lean left, a recent speaker for Constitution Day was a Washington lawyer who clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts and now works for the Trump administration in the Environmental Protection Agency. Skeptics are welcome to look at lists of previous speakers to see that ideological bias and a restrictive agenda are not to be found.
We not only allow debate in our classes, we encourage or even demand it. There is an active Student Government Association here. I have written letters myself to support creation of chapters of the College Republicans, Young Democrats, and Young Libertarians. Southeastern is also designated a military friendly university
Student organizations are free to meet on campus and set up tables in the Student Union breezeway to recruit and raise funds. They must submit a registration of activity form just as I do when scheduling a public lecture, but the answer is never "No" unless the space is already booked.
Debate over the current policy is something of a moot point, as the Louisiana State Legislature recently passed a law that requires universities to develop and adopt new free speech policies. The bottom line, though, is that it is not a university’s job to lean left or right or to avoid controversy. Our job is to teach students to think critically for themselves and expose them to a wide variety of opinions. And that is exactly what we do.
William Robison
professor of history
Baton Rouge