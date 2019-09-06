Many thanks for running the Rich Lowry column about the Amazon rain forest. It's the first sensible article concerning the condition of the planet I've seen in your publication in a good while. The headline concerning the wildfires in the Amazon is right on. In one sentence, Lowry sums up the entire global warming/climate change hysteria, "The most fervent devotees of climate change don't really want science, no matter how often they invoke the word; they want drama and memorable images, believing they will catalyze action more than a properly modulated account of the best research."
Lowry calls the Amazon fires hysteria another faux emergency, one of many more to come, unfortunately. I hope we will see more commonsense articles like Lowry's one in the future. The Advocate's readership deserves to hear the truth about the climate.
Michael Sellen
retired sales representative
River Ridge