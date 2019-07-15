I was amazed that the paper allowed U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise a free, prominent platform for a partisan political rant against Democratic candidates for president visiting New Orleans for Essence Fest — guised, of course, as a “welcome” to the city.
It is one thing for a local politician to be given opportunity to speak about facts on important issues, but it is quite another for that politician to be allowed free rein to repeat baseless accusations against opponents, claiming their positions would “decimate Louisiana’s economy,” accusing them of promoting “open borders” and blaming them for the death of a St. John the Baptist Parish fire chief as a result; attributing to them the position of “banning . . . airplanes,” describing their concern for climate change as “alarmist,” and implying that they support live birth abortions.
Scalise concludes his comments with a statement about Louisiana values; apparently, honesty is not included, if we take his rhetoric as an example.
I can only hope the new T-P/Advocate leaders will be better examples of integrity in the future in their stewardship of platform and space.
Walter Brown
retired professor
Bridge City