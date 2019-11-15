Ron Sammonds' arguments for capital punishment are typically half-baked and lack perspective. Removing capital punishment as an option does not remove punishment. Mandatory life without parole with limited appeals is a favorable, cost-efficient option that also resolves several of his other arguments. If a properly convicted offender of first-degree murder were sentenced to life in jail, he/she is no longer the martyr of the process. Locked up and no longer in the news, they would ideally suffer their punishment appropriately. The impending death sentence is exactly where the drama enters the process.
I'm also dumbfounded that the writer feels so upright and morally correct as to be able to "recognize two-legged monsters" so quickly. That's tremendous confidence in the face of complicated moral matters. Congrats to him.
Regarding the racial disparities of the capital punishment process, anyone with such resounding moral authority could likely recognize that statistics are pointing to an egregious flaw in the system when by far primarily poor black men are convicted when represented by underfunded and often inept public defense officials. But sure, let's not quibble over the conviction and state-imposed murder of innocents, along with guilty, if they can't afford a better lawyer.
Finally, I can agree, speaking from personal experience, that the glorification and overly expensive process of appeals and trials of the murderer who took my beloved family member is incredibly painful — second only to the vast cavern left by her stolen presence in our family. Murder is murder. Even from my position as a victim's family member, I cannot assure the remarkable moral perfection Sammonds apparently possesses to comfortably end another's life. I'm satisfied with the possibility that our Marylin's brutal murder in an act of random violence should be answered with a life behind bars, hopefully penance, general isolation and possibly the occasional moment of clarity that the confessed murderer has committed a grave wrong that ripples across hundreds of lives. Continued hatred or desire for "equal" vengeance is a slow poison only for those who choose to obsess on it.
Sage Roberts-Foley
nonprofit manager
Baton Rouge