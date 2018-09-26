There’s a Trojan horse outside the gates of the Senate. Unfortunately, many of our Gulf Coast senators seem ready to swing open the doors.
The Senate is currently under pressure to vote on S. 1520, the so-called Modern Fish Act, which would help gut the Magnuson-Stevens Act, our nation’s landmark bill that put a halt to the rampant overfishing in the 20th century. Many fish species collapsed in the 1980s, and now the one law that helped bring them back is under attack.
Supporters of S. 1520 seem unaware that its companion that already passed in the House (H.R. 200) is quite different from S. 1520. H.R. 200 has many more provisions that weaken the science-based conservation measures of Magnuson-Stevens, the law that has benefitted commercial and recreational fishers alike.
If both S. 1520 and H.R. 200 pass, Congress will meet behind closed doors to decide which provisions of each bill will make it into the final law. We can’t take the risk of such important decisions being made outside public view.
We need to let our senators know that the bill in front of them is not the path forward to protect our fish and fisheries.
Kendall Dix
fisheries organizer
New Orleans