New, lower rates for Entergy customers are expected to be set Wednesday by the New Orleans City Council as a result of a year of testimony, hearings, filings, and evidence gathered. Setting gas and electric rates is an authority provided to the council in the city’s home rule charter, a role we take seriously and approach meticulously. Through hard work by my colleagues and our staff and technical team, I believe that this “rate case” will deliver real affordability through lower utility bills and a better energy future — a true win for our city and our people.
Since becoming chair of the Utilities Committee in May 2018, it’s been quite the roller coaster. The council was forced to investigate and then hold Entergy New Orleans accountable for their paid actors scandal as well as for power outages that were caused due to the company’s failure to invest in maintenance. Those were low moments but necessary steps on behalf of better regulation and accountability for New Orleanians. There have also been numerous transformative accomplishments including a laser focus on and landmark investment in renewable energy and climate action. Simultaneously, we’ve launched a long-term cost-saving plan for ratepayers to reduce the council’s dependence on outside regulatory consultants by building our own homegrown, internal staff.
With the completion of this rate case the council is poised to deliver the most significant rate decreases in recent history. These decreases are paired with enhanced services and options for consumers pointing toward a cleaner energy future. The filing on Wednesday will be the result of evidence brought to the council by all key parties (called intervenors) which include community advocates, commercial and industrial ratepayers, the City of New Orleans, Sewerage and Water Board, and Entergy New Orleans (ENO) itself. I believe we have struck the right balance to assist the people of New Orleans while also being fair to ENO.
This rate case also provides us the opportunity to continue to make significant advancements on equity and climate issues. Our filing includes freezing the regressive minimum charge (the charge received just for being an Entergy customer and not associated to specific services), creating a “green option” on bills to give customers opportunities to scale their purchase of clean energy, offering rebates for customers installing electric vehicle (EV) chargers, partnering with commercial customers and the city to build EV charging stations, enhanced investment in our nationally-recognized Energy Smart program that helps lower bills through increased energy efficiencies, and a lower-impact on Algiers customers from their recent transition to ENO.
The council recognizes that the people of this city are faced with many financial pressures coming from every direction. We owe it to them to deliver the best deal we can to reduce their bills and to provide a positive path for the city’s energy future for years to come.
Helena Moreno
president, City Council, and chair, Utility, Cable, Telecommunications, and Technology Committee
New Orleans