When I was a happy teenager dancing on the golf course at Audubon Park 50 years ago, park police escorted me away. I never set foot on it again, until three weeks ago, when I was stunned by the experience!
Having lived and raised a family in the Audubon area for the last 40 years, I had no idea what a jewel was hidden within the confines of the paved walking path. Majestic and magical oak groves, rolling hills, and vast green expanses hidden, for generations, from hundreds of thousands of New Orleanians right under our noses. The ground is so sacred, I long to spend more of my limited time on Earth getting to know those trees, walking those hills, and exploring this newly discovered oasis in my neighborhood.
I just read a news release from the Audubon Institute saying that after allowing the public to use the closed golf course for outdoor recreation during the COVID crisis, the golf course would be reopening as a golf course.
"Now, more than ever, our community needs parks and recreation," Ron Forman said.
It is ironic that Forman seems to be keenly aware that citizens of New Orleans need our parks and recreation, yet simultaneously, and without feedback from the taxpayers of New Orleans, he wants to remove the masses from our public lands so a privileged few who can afford the greens fees don't have to go all the way to City Park in mid-city to play at a publicly subsidized course.
Audubon's financial records reflect that the golf course has been losing money for the last 20 years. In these tight times, we must use our municipal resources for the greatest benefit for all.
I've signed a petition to return the golf course to public use on a permanent basis. I feel empathy for the golfing regulars, who will grieve the loss of the privacy of this amazing play space and will have to take their clubs to City Park. I would not want to lose the land either, if I had become accustomed to using the space for the last 50 years. But things change, and in New Orleans, the movement is toward equity.
Let's do the right thing and make Audubon a park again!
RAE HORTON
educator
New Orleans