J. Gerald Kennedy’s Dec. 18 letter accuses President Donald Trump of things for which the political left is guilty.
He says the president ignored early warnings on wearing face masks. Well, in March it was Dr. Anthony Fauci who said it was not necessary to wear masks because the virus was not airborne. You contacted it on surfaces, so wash your hands and everything anyone touches. Remember that?
Kennedy states that projections were for 70,000 more deaths before the end of the year. That would mean over 5,000 deaths per day for the remaining days of 2020. Not likely to happen, as has been the case for most projections.
Instead of ignoring the pandemic, Trump instituted early travel bans for which he was roundly criticized by Joe Biden and the media. His administration is responsible for Operation Warp Speed, which the leftist media ignores. He was bitterly criticized for predicting we would have a vaccine by the end of the year. We have it.
Trump is criticized for contesting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election results. I don’t recall this same response to Stacey Abrams’ claims in her loss in the governor’s race in Georgia. Do you remember how graciously the Democrats in Congress accepted President Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton and how they enthusiastically worked with his administration to accomplish great things for our country? I don’t remember that either, but Trump accomplished great things without them.
Kennedy has the audacity to claim that Trump represents the danger of a coup to overturn our Constitution when, in fact, it’s the Democratic Party that professes the desire to eliminate the Electoral College, add more justices to the Supreme Court and myriad other socialist affronts to our Constitution.
B.V. “BUTCH” POLITO
retired dentist
Hammond