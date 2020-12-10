Here is my disclaimer: I may be biased on this letter because my wife and I both tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We are currently at home recuperating.
Hopefully, we will recover and get back to some sense of security. I am writing this letter to the small-business owners of our community. They beg us to shop locally and we did. The problem is with all the establishments that we went into and the employees were not telling their customers to wear a mask.
Business owners can say that they can't control whether an individual wears a mask in their business, but that would be a lie. They determine whom they wish to serve. It is as simple as no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.
My wife and I have attempted to help the local business owners, but we caught this disease in one of these less-than-stringent establishments. The store owners have let us down. They should enforce the order to wear a mask while people are in their business. This includes the large grocery stores in our city. Just wear a mask.
All the people that say it is their freedom to not wear a mask must be reminded that their freedom only extends to the point that it disrupts my freedom.
RICHARD STAGNOLI
retired safety auditor
Central