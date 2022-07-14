I have been practicing pathology for over 33 years and have examined many stillborns. It is quite clear that they are human beings.
It is an incontrovertible scientific fact that human life cycle begins at conception. So to justify abortion, we must convince ourselves that the human being in the womb is not one of us. This is an old, bad and deadly philosophy.
We all lose when we don’t recognize the humanity of every human being. We need to help women in crisis pregnancies and remember that when a woman is pregnant, there are two patients, and we need to treat mother and child with the dignity due every person.
JAMES E. BROWN JR.
medical doctor
Metairie