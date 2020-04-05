I urge Gov. John Bel Edwards to help stop the spread of COVID-19 to the vulnerable populations currently incarcerated in our state. We need specific actions, not vague promises.
We should take these actions: Grant 180 days of "good time" to allow everyone within 6 months of going home to get home; issue medical parole for everyone with respiratory conditions, anyone who is immunocompromised, and anyone over 60 years old; provide masks and gloves to all staff and incarcerated people who remain; and create a jail and prison COVID-19 oversight commission under the Office of Public Health and CDC, with the power to interview sick people, enforce basic medical standards and ensure families have a right to know about the health of their loved ones.
If the state is going to lock people up, the state had better well look after those people.
JESSE FRENCH
self-employed
New Orleans