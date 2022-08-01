Years of incompetent management at the New Orleans Police Department's crime lab have led to a truly remarkable level of attrition. Competent scientists at the crime lab have been marginalized and the best have simply given up and left for jobs that frequently pay twice what New Orleans pays its scientists. This has left the crime lab with only one DNA analyst and three drug chemists. Unfortunately, this attrition has left an enormous backlog of unprocessed DNA and drug samples.
After months of public records requests, I was able to learn that the city now has over 73,000 unprocessed DNA samples sitting in central evidence. The few crime lab technicians we have left realize that even if they collect DNA the odds of it ever being processed are near zero. From the City Council's June 15 Criminal Justice Committee meeting we learned that New Orleans has one of the lowest rape clearance rates in the country, at a dismal 5%. No matter how good the detective work, prosecuting cases relies on evidence — the DNA evidence that is currently stored in central evidence.
A city the size of New Orleans needs half a dozen DNA analysts and at least the same number of drug chemists. In August 2021 and again in January 2022, I sent a letter to the City Council and the mayor outlining the current problems with the crime lab and how to address the issue moving forward. The response was deafening silence.
We have skilled people here in New Orleans who are qualified and willing to help in this process of rehabilitating the crime lab. There is really no reason why New Orleans cannot have a fully functional crime lab within a year, but this will take a real and concerted effort by both the City Council and our mayor. Or we can do as we’ve done for many years: Ignore the problem and assume it will somehow correct itself.
SKIP GALLAGHER
professor
New Orleans