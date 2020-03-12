Almost 29 years ago, my 17-year-old son was robbed and murdered. The cold hard fact is that no jury can realistically guarantee 100% perfect verdicts — there will always be the possibility of convicting an innocent person.
To have the life of a child or any loved one taken by murder or execution is about the worst thing anyone can experience. There is no way to pay for a life; not all the riches of the world can pay for even one life.
To justify the taking of even one innocent is not worth saving all the money it takes to incarcerate all those with life sentences.
Remember, if you support the death penalty, you give your consent to the rationale that the small number of innocent lives taken by the death penalty are "acceptable collateral damage." If it's your innocent child is that collateral damage, you have given his execution your approval.
My heart goes out to Mr. Gary Cruise (Feb. 17) and all those who have lost loved ones through violence. There is no such thing as completely getting over it. We carry a hole in our heart until we join them. We go on and appreciate the wonderful things of this world, especially the gift of the love of those we still have with us. The ones we have lost, I know, would want it that way.
Hopefully, those in prison will change their lives as did the man, Rick Sutton, whom Kathryn Jean Lopez described in her Feb. 29 article, "Despite evil crimes, death is not the answer." He even saved the lives of prison staff when other inmates became violent.
ANTOINETTE STACK
retired RN
Kenner