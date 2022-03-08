no.saints.122120.5233.JPG

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sidelines with head coach Sean Payton during the second half of an NFL game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

I noted with interest a reader's suggestion to rename Lee Circle as Payton Circle to honor our former Saints head coach. Hopefully, you will consider another suggestion of "Saints Circle." This will not only honor Payton but all of the team members, past and present.

This football team has become part of our family. When they win or lose, we rejoice or cry accordingly.

They gave us a Super Bowl and they continually help off-field in many endeavors to make our community better.

What nicer way to honor them with a lasting memorial for all to see.

SYLVIA MAJOR

retired educator

Metairie

