Although I know that my daily horoscope is not based upon any scientific evidence, (not unlike the pronouncements of certain political figures) I still enjoy checking out what the astrologers claim the world has in store for me.
I was born on Christmas Eve and therefore am a Capricorn. In this morning’s Advocate, I was advised to “stay focused on what you want to accomplish and building a strong, stable home environment that will soothe your soul.” Not a bad idea considering the holiday season at hand.
But I have noticed that most of the advice for the other signs of the Zodiac also seems instructive. For example: The Aries folks are encouraged to, “believe in your ability to make things happen and to handle whatever comes your way.” Pretty good advice for anyone.
Leos are urged to, “Do your own thing. Challenge your mind.” I could do that too.
How about Libra? “Walk away from adversity and toward intellectual stimulation.” Now that is certainly an admirable course of action.
A few days ago, my wife's horoscope claimed that romance was in her stars. Hoping to help her achieve her destiny, I brought her coffee in bed. I even made her some blueberry pancakes. But the promise of romance apparently didn’t include me.
I decided that I'd better keep an eye on her. Trying not to lurk, I stayed close to her all day, but our only visitor was the Amazon guy, and he didn't stay long after dropping off a bag of dog food.
I wish that the predictions of the astrologers and the assertions of our political leaders were actually based upon true facts and scientific evidence rather than feel-good pronouncements and self-serving lies.
ED BROCK
retired Army officer
Baton Rouge