In his diatribe “College Football Whiffs,” Paul Newbury once again asserts himself as America’s conscience, just as he did when advocating for the banishment of IndyCar Racing following the death of Justin Wilson.
Yes, money counts and not just for the universities. What about the young men who have worked for years to be the best they can be in hopes of an NFL future? For a select few it’s a chance to become millionaires in their 20s. For others, it is the opportunity to obtain a college degree without the burdensome debt that many of their peers have to overcome. That doesn’t sound like unpaid laborers to me. As Joe Burrow said, “If this happened last year, I’d be looking for a job right now.”
As a typical liberal ideologue, Newbury decided which scientists have the correct narrative and anyone who disagrees is ignorant.
Well, scientists who disagree with the total shutdown of the economy don’t get published in the liberal press, just as scientists who disagree with the cause of climate change don’t get published either.
So from where does he get his expertise?
B. V. “BUTCH” POLITO
retired dentist
Hammond