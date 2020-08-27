No one wants to see the French Quarter with fewer vehicles more than its residents do. Residents daily face the excesses of multiple heavy bouncing garbage trucks shaking the fabric of aged homes, party buses flashing lights and booming sound late into the night, and the constant influx of large trucks and SUVs elbowing for parking spaces and through intersections.
But while plans to address these problems are welcome, any plans should foremost be designed to help preserve the Quarter’s historic essence as a real residential neighborhood.
A pending proposal for a pedestrian mall the length of Orleans, and along blocks of Burgundy and Dauphine, will unfortunately do just the opposite.
Those are residential blocks. A pedestrian mall placed in such a residential zone is invasive and destructive. It makes residential life that much more difficult. It restricts residents’ access to their homes; it eliminates parking spaces essential to residential life; and it turns quiet residential blocks into places for play, congregation and entertainment, for noise and nuisance incompatible with residential life.
Under the pressure of increasing tourism, the difficulties of fighting traffic and finding parking, the Quarter’s population has been in steady decline. Its buildings have been saved, but the neighborhood is endangered. Residential life needs to be encouraged not discouraged; parking needs to be enabled not eliminated; peace needs to be kept.
At recent virtual meetings residents of the Quarter unanimously agreed that while they favor proposals to reduce traffic, they oppose the malling of residential blocks and the elimination of on-street parking for residents. It is worth noting that the City Council recently took steps to facilitate residential parking uptown; it should not do the opposite downtown.
If the residential life of the Quarter is not sustained, the city may well have a bunch of pretty old buildings to show off, like a Williamsburg museum or a fantasyland theme park. But it will no longer have the soul of a historic French Quarter neighborhood. It is the responsibility of all of us, elected and unelected, to preserve that neighborhood.
JOHN REED
attorney
New Orleans