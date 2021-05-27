Here we are in 2021, more than 30 years after the Roemer Revolution in 1987. Many of the young leaders of the “revolution” are grayer and less energetic, but still hopeful for Louisiana.
At the service celebrating the life of former Governor Charles E. “Buddy” Roemer, III, Roemer was remembered an optimistic and energetic reformer. He started his political service as a member of the Constitutional Convention of 1973. Buddy really was an academic prodigy and an avid reader all his life. Roemer represented the best of Louisiana as a graduate of Harvard University, a businessman, congressman, governor and candidate for president.
Roemer was an inspirational orator with a bold vision but was often unable to corral the Legislature and implement much of his plan. Buddy Roemer nevertheless defined the late 1980s and provided Louisiana with a blast of energy and optimism to believe that we can change the direction of the state, focus on solutions, bring honor and integrity to public service — and act boldly.
Roemer wanted to change the way Louisiana was seen by the world, as a transactional government. He wanted a Louisiana that would use our natural resources to build a functioning economy for everyone.
I met Buddy Roemer in 1977 when he spoke at my high school in Shreveport. His energy, optimism and passion were inspiring to a generation of young leaders. I went on to intern in his congressional office and volunteered on his 1987 governor's campaign. I ran for the Legislature in 1991 when he was running for re-election. Over the years, Buddy Roemer was always supportive of my endeavors. His mentorship and kindness to me and many others over the years has made a difference in Louisiana. We need to rekindle that big picture optimism for the next generation of leaders.
MELISSA S. FLOURNOY
Louisiana Progress Action
Baton Rouge