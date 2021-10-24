Charles Goodwin’s letter opposing the state income tax cut proposed by Constitutional Amendment No. 2 illustrates the muddled thinking that too often frustrates needed reform in Louisiana. Our state taxes its residents and businesses less than most other states, but that’s only after tax filers here take advantage of the numerous exemptions and incentives we’ve built into our state’s tax system.
Our flawed pitch: Jump through these hoops and pay less taxes than you would in Texas. That’s too complicated a story to communicate when marketing the state to potential new residents and new investment, not to mention actually more burdensome in comparison to other states. Better to have lower rates and fewer hoops, which is simpler to explain and simpler in practice.
In an effort to justify his own taking advantage of our state’s convoluted tax system, Goodwin falls back upon the fatalistic sentiment that we’re a hopeless case, so why attempt reform?
I’ve lived in Illinois, Tennessee and Alabama and can safely assert those places are not shining beacons of enlightenment, wisely governed by incorruptible public servants and boasting uniformly high-quality public education and smooth roads. Rather, states like Tennessee and Texas benefit from something we’ve lacked for the past 40 years: steady economic growth, which enables more spending on infrastructure, education and the public amenities that triggers a virtuous cycle of still more investment and in-migration.
Reforming Louisiana’s tax system is essential to catalyzing sustained, broad-based economic growth for our state. Voting for Amendment No. 2 would make for a big step in the right direction.
FRANK RABALAIS
business owner
New Orleans