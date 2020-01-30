After reading in this newspaper about the well-deserved raise and extended contract that LSU Coach Ed Orgeron received, I remarked to my wife, “Remember that prediction I made about Coach O?”
You see, as this year’s Tigers were climbing the ladder of success, I predicted to my vast audience (my bride) that if LSU made it to the championship game and won, Coach O would get a nice raise and an extended contract, followed within a year or two by peeps clamoring for his firing because LSU wasn’t able to repeat their success.
In other words, they will be saying, “What have you done for me lately?” Time will tell if the second part of my prediction will come true.
BILL REED
retired security manager
Broussard