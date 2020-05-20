Enough is enough!
News media, please stop trying to scare me to death with the coronavirus. I respectfully ask you to please address me as an adult.
I’m a reasonable person and wear a mask when I’m around people other than family. I try to maintain a reasonable distance from people when I’m in line at the post office or supermarket.
Stop trying to scare me into compliance with everything the politicians and experts propose. For instance, any thinking person can figure out that the prescription of 6 feet is an arbitrary number. I go with it because it’s as good as any. But why not 10 feet or 20 feet. Hmmm, maybe not practical but ostensibly “better” than 6. It’s obvious that a person’s chances of catching the virus is inversely proportional to the distance between people.
Please appeal to me with reason rather than fear. Those who have vociferously advocated the shutdown have, in my opinion, consistently underestimated the catastrophic effects of destroying the economy. In some conversations, I have been accused of insensitivity in stating that the shutdown couldn’t be sustained more than four to six weeks, no matter the status of the virus.
People are dying, they say. Newsflash: People die every day! Bigger newsflash: we’re all going to die sooner or later
Why keep trying to scare me? At any moment, I could die from a car accident, from getting shot, from cancer, heart attack, stroke, the flu, the coronavirus, not to mention jogging while black! I’m not too fond of traveling at 600 mph at 35,000 feet in a metal tube, the likes of which have been known to fall out of the sky. Yet, nobody is trying to tell me don’t get on one.
Contaminated water, toxic waste dumps and asbestos are killing us slowly, not to mention cigarettes and alcohol, which kill millions, yet, somehow are still legal.
I’m just as worried about the lethal effects of the economic breakdown as I am of the virus. In reality, you’re damned if you do or damned if you don’t. There is no easy way out. Let’s have a little more balance and less histrionics.
MUHAMMAD YUNGAI
writer/activist
New Orleans