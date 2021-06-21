It was good to see The Times-Picayune coverage profiling the Jefferson Parish school system’s efforts this year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jefferson Parish Schools is the largest and most diverse public school system in Louisiana. The district’s 80 schools serve 50,000-plus students. I applaud Superintendent James Gray, the School Board, and especially the 3,000 dedicated school teachers for their commitment to keeping schools open and working toward the best outcomes in the face of incredible challenges. Just one example of why this is so incredibly important: This year alone, because Jefferson Parish Schools stayed operational the entire academic year, students earned 6,697 Industry Based Credentials in target career fields, positioning them to more readily enter the workforce upon high school graduation.
Great schools enhance the quality of life for everyone in Jefferson Parish by creating an educated workforce and stronger economy, increasing property values and contributing to safer neighborhoods. To have great schools, we need the kind of leadership that we have in Dr. Gray and the Jefferson Parish School Board. As a business community, we appreciate their diligence and commitment to our young people through the pandemic and beyond.
TODD P. MURPHY
president, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce
Kenner