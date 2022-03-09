With piles of Mardi Gras trash mostly carried off to the landfill, and my compost swiftly collected by the private company that rarely disappoints, I find myself wondering yet again when curbside recycling will return to my section of the city.
I read with dismay the report about New Orleans’ abysmal recycling rate, and as the mayor turns to renegotiating contracts and hopefully aims to improve upon the status quo, I hope she will consider a better model for our municipal waste collection. She won’t have to look very far.
In cities from Austin to Seattle, residents pay according to the size of trash can they use, getting recycling and even composting for no additional charge. It’s a model vastly more equitable than our existing one, where my family of four pays the same amount for trash collection as the single woman on the corner, and one that encourages better stewardship of the planet.
EMILIE BAHR
urban planner
New Orleans