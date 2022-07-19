I appreciate the effort made by this newspaper to present current issues in a fair and balanced manner. However, such balance is not always appropriate.
Take the matter of abortion rights: Two-thirds of all Americans supported Roe v. Wade. So how is it fair to give the one-third who opposed it half the column space?
Access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion, should not subject to public opinion anyway. It is a personal belief held by a minority that life begins at conception or even insemination; this belief is supported by neither science nor the Bible.
Every person has the right to believe what they will, but they do not have the right to force others to live according to their personal beliefs.
KAT WISE
hospitality
New Orleans