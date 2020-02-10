The talking heads on TV immediately took President Donald Trump to task for not shaking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand after handing her a copy of the State of the Union address.
What the talking heads ignored is telling us the normal protocol expected of a president. Did other presidents always shake the hand of the speaker when handing a copy of the address? That would have been nice information to know to determine if he was even expected to shake the speaker's hand.
Maybe it is never done. All should note he did not shake the hand of the vice president when he handed him a copy.
DAN WEBB
attorney
New Orleans