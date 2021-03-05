As reported by Mark Ballard, in the upcoming session the Louisiana Legislature will seek to "fundamentally change" the tax structure of the state. This is great news. There may be no action we can take today that will have as much systemic, positive impact on the future of our state as real tax reform. Done right, it will lead to jobs, growth, and more funds to invest in our priorities.
Currently, Louisiana has "the worst of both worlds." We look expensive due to our high nominal rates, but collect very little due to copious deductions and loopholes. As Ballard notes, Louisiana is 14th highest in the U.S. for income tax, yet — amazingly — ninth lowest in terms of overall taxes paid. We look expensive, but we’re cheap. Does this matter? Since 1980, Texas (a perceived low-tax state) has enjoyed 105% population growth, while Louisiana has seen 10%.
A fairer and simpler system could lower rates for all Louisianans, while making the state more attractive for business investment and in-migration and making taxes more stable and predictable for government — all in a revenue-neutral manner.
Of all the tax proposals for this session, the one that will have the greatest impact, and also should be easiest to accomplish, is eliminating "federal deductibility." Louisiana is one of only two states in America that allow taxpayers to deduct federal taxes owed from their Louisiana taxable income. We can swap out this unusual provision, and bring our top tax rate down from 6% to between 3.5% and 4%. This can be done in a way that will be fair to all income levels and not cost Louisiana a penny overall.
Beyond lower rates, eliminating federal deductibility will take Louisiana off the "tax roller-coaster." With the current deduction, when taxes go up in D.C. (as many expect them to), collections decline in Louisiana. Currently, our state stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars, impacting education, health care, and investment. By removing federal deductibility, we will regain control of our finances.
Tax reform may seem boring, but the result can be exciting: more jobs, more growth, and more stable income for investing in the future of Louisiana.
MICHAEL HECHT
president, Greater New Orleans Inc.
New Orleans