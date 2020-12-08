George Orwell is trotted out more to support an argument than any writer.
A recent letter writer thought “cancel culture” was the embodiment of Orwell’s novel 1984. He follows in a long line of writers like Rod Dreher, Matt Walsh, David French and Rich Lowry, who all used Orwell as a pillar for their thoughts.
Orwell is practically an Atlas of argument for many writers, a prop to rest an op-ed on. So much verbiage has been piled on Orwell’s shoulders, his poor soul must be sweating under the strain.
I have also noticed all these writers are of a certain political mind, trying to excoriate some notion on the Left like “Cancel Culture” or “wokeness” (they love that word) or the Queen Mother of swear words, “socialism.”
One objection to their use of “1984” is their targets always seem small, usually some new word out of academia or pop culture and blowing its importance into a cataclysm. But the novel deals with how the state uses language and technology to pervert its people’s thoughts to project and sustain power.
It would be more applicable to compare the novel to how the government and the media bent our country into war with Iraq with accusations of plotting the 9/11 bombings and with claims about possessing weapons of mass destruction. Both claims turned out to be false, and the resulting war killed hundreds of thousands of people.
Or a more accurate application of the novel would be how the government is using its power to convince its people that the recent election results are fraudulent.
Another objection is that their political correctness steers them away from dealing with the fact that George Orwell was a socialist. When Orwell fought against Franco and the fascists in the Spanish Civil War, he chose to fight with the POUM militia, or the Workers' Party of Marxist Unification. Unfortunately, while Franco was supported by Hitler and Mussolini, the Spanish republic found no support from the United States, Great Britain or France, leaving the way open for Stalin.
According to Orwell, Stalinists were as interested in eliminating political rivals as they were in defeating the fascism. After being shot on the front lines and fearing being shot by the Stalinists, he went back to Britain only to find the British Communists enthralled with Stalin. He decided to skewer them by writing “Animal Farm” and “1984” was his critique of totalitarianism, either Fascist or Communist, but he remained a socialist.
I attended a talk of one of the aforementioned writers, hawking his new book. He littered his speech with Orwell references, and then made the startling pronouncement: “Social Justice Warriors are Bolsheviks.” The evidence did not convince.
LEO LINDNER
retired oilfield worker
Thibodaux