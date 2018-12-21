Let’s see; President Barack Obama’s campaign was fined $375,000 for failure to report almost $2 million dollars in contributions. Most people don’t know this because it was basically overlooked by the press. Members of Congress have used taxpayer money from a slush fund to people who have accused them of harassment. So far, no one has been charged with any kind of felony as they are trying to do with Donald Trump. This fund was established during the Bill Clinton years. Most people don’t know this because it was not really pursued by the press.
Trump paid two women to keep quiet about alleged affairs that happened years before his run for presidency. He used his own money, not taxpayer money as happened with members of Congress. Remember what many in the media said about Clinton? It was just about sex and not anybody’s business but his and his family. The media harped on this over and over. Specials were run on television backing Clinton. The investigator, Ken Starr, was stalked by the media at his house, his office and on his way to work. it seems the media investigated him more than they did Clinton.
I wonder how many people saw pictures when, under the Obama administration, illegal aliens were deported and separated from their families at the border?
Nine people connected with President Barack Obama's administration pleaded the fifth, and there were 15 people convicted under the Clinton administration and numerous others pled the fifth or fled the country to avoid prosecution.
The left speaks often about being fair. Can anyone tell me what is fair about the treatment Trump has received compared to Clinton and Obama?
Al Louviere
retired landman
Lafayette