James Gill is spot on when he reminds us that Trump is a pathological liar and a crooked president. But he is wrong to conclude that an impeachment investigation is a fool's errand that is bound to help Trump get reelected.
If history is any guide, Trump's attempt to smear Joe Biden with the help of Ukraine's president (i.e., "do us a favor") is only part of the story. We now know that the president has a secret lock-down system for many phone conversations with world and domestic politicians. We have yet to find out the details of who said what and when.
U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise goes on 'Meet the Press' to defend Trump amid impeachment inquiry
Recall that it was Richard Nixon's secret taping system that did him in. Once the Senate Watergate Committee found out, it subpoenaed the Oval Office tapes. The country was stunned by what was on them. As it turned out, Nixon was deeply involved in the Watergate cover-up and, in a matter of days, he had to resign. Even his staunchest Republican allies, including U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, told him the game was up. America's "long national nightmare," as Gerald Ford would later call it, came to an abrupt and inglorious end.
Trump's presidency might be headed in the same direction. The country will find out, but not until Congress does its job and, if necessary, the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in — as it did in United States vs. Nixon when it ordered the Nixon White House to produce the tapes.
In the final analysis, Trump's presidency will not be decided by either political party. It will be decided in the court of public opinion. Hold on to your seats.
Roger Stetter
lawyer
New Orleans