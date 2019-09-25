I write to implore my fellow citizens to support our wonderful public libraries. I recently was inspired by friends in other cities to go to the library and get a library card. I'm not sure why it took me so long to do this (I am 35 and grew up here), but I am so glad I did.
I was shocked and delighted to learn that the library not only provides hard-copy books, but also provides a wealth of e-books and audio books, all available to download and access from the comfort of your home. I also learned that each library has museum passes available to check out, such that cardholders and families can visit all of the wonderful museums in this city at no cost.
I went to the main library on Loyola, and I was so impressed with how clean the facilities were, and well staffed the library was. But what impressed me the most was how kind the employees were to everyone who was there, including the many homeless people who had taken shelter from the heat. I also witnessed a librarian forgiving the late fines of a teenager who had come in to check out some books.
During a time when it feels like everyone is at odds with one another, or attached to a screen and not personally engaging, it was such an affirming experience to be in a place where people treated each other with kindness and dignity, united in a common love of reading. We need to do everything we can do to support this institution. That can be accomplished — at the very least — by going in one and getting a free card. You'll be so glad you did.
Layne Hilton
lawyer
New Orleans