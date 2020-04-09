As a small grocery store owner, I would like to compliment our customers for the patience and kindness they have shown our employees and fellow customers.
After returning home from work I was feeling sorry for myself until I went to my mailbox. Ms. Rita, one of my customers, had left a thank-you note for me and my employees for just doing our job.
My spirits were instantly lifted. I realized that I should have been looking up, not down and thanking God for being able to continue when so many cannot.
It is times like these that I so miss my father's counsel. He was in his mother's womb during the Spanish influenza and survived to go on to fight in World War II. He left behind his wife and 16-month-old child who did not receive his military pay for nine months. Our president died in office during the war and the war was won and our country survived.
We too will survive if we act like Ms. Rita and offer some kindness and gentleness.
BOURG LANGLOIS
grocer
New Roads