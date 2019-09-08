Mass shootings are now as common as my morning paper. As a gun owner, including an assault weapon, I am appalled at the inaction of our president, Congress, and the NRA to use a little common sense to end these mass casualties. Our right to bear arms is guaranteed by the Constitution. Does this mean I should have the right to have a nuclear weapon in my backyard if I feel the need to protect myself?
Common sense would dictate that what all these mass shootings have in common are 1.) lots of bullets, 2.) lots of people as victims, and, 3.) some wacko behind the trigger. We can't do anything about the wacko, or the crowds of people, so let's limit the bullets by outlawing ammunition clips. I don't need an assault rifle with a 50-round clip to get my deer this hunting season. I have a nice old rifle that only holds three bullets. If I can't get a deer with three bullets, then I better get a different pastime than hunting. Perhaps I should run for Congress, or the presidency, or head of the NRA. I think I have a lot more common sense then these morons who are on vacation while our citizens are slaughtered.
Robert E. Songy
20-year-old's slaying Wednesday third homicide on Edison Street in six months: 'The guns have to go'
physician
Metairie