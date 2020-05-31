Two articles in the May 28 edition illustrated a common problem it how arguments are made. They often lack intellectual honesty and are made from convenience.
Two cases in point: Regarding the bill to keep secret some information reported by companies that receive tax incentives, state Sen. Bodi White, a Baton Rouge Republican, said the legislation was needed because major corporations are worried about getting sued by employees for releasing their information. If that is the concern, write legislation that bars such suits rather than hiding the information from the taxpaying public.
The second regards the bill attempting to ban the use of hand-held phones while driving. Rep. Danny McCormick, a Republican from Oil City, and others said the legislation would be an infringement on individual rights.
I was taught driving was a privilege, not a right. It follows that anything I do while driving is also a privilege.
Requiring me to pull to the side of the road or handing my device to a passenger doesn't deny us anything other than the convenience of using the device and the opportunity to endanger those driving, biking or walking around us by driving distracted.
Legislation and other actions that could limit our rights are proposed all too often. Overusing the argument that our rights are being threatened when it only cheapens and weakens the impact of the argument when it should be legitimately made.
ROB HEFFNER
retired civil servant
New Orleans