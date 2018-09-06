As a multi-generational resident of Louisiana and president of Thermaldyne, no one cares more about this place we call home than I do, which is why I want to clarify recent misinformation. We will not bring hazardous waste into the Thermaldyne facility. In fact, we are not a disposal facility. We are a recycling facility.
Please know that neither I, nor our company, would jeopardize the health, safety and well-being of Baton Rouge area residents, our employees or the city where we live, work and play.
Our team has diligently spent the last three years ensuring that the Thermaldyne facility meets or exceeds industry safety and environmental standards. We have received approval from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to construct the facility, and we do not take that lightly. We’ve worked hard to ensure that we are doing, and will do, all that is needed to comply with LDEQ and other governing state and federal regulations.
Thermaldyne has stringent standards in place to test all materials prior to acceptance. If we identify any materials that do not comply with our strict recycling process or the LDEQ-issued permits and authorizations, those materials will not be accepted by Thermaldyne.
We are fully committed to doing the right thing, and we look forward to having a positive impact on the state of Louisiana. We are heavily invested in the region — personally and professionally. We have invested millions of dollars in the creation of Thermaldyne, a company that will spur immediate and long-term economic impact. We are creating jobs — good ones. Thermaldyne’s process is one that benefits the environment by encouraging recycling of natural resources in lieu of disposal.
We have surrounded ourselves with the best expertise and technology to proactively ensure the protection of our environment and continued safety of our region.
Richard Cates
president, Thermaldyne, Inc.
Port Allen