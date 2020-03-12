My wife and I recently visited Magnolia Mound, one of BREC's parks on Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge.
While the main house and other structures were nice and seemed well kept, my concern was for the slave cabin that had been moved there a few years ago. It has fallen into disrepair and nothing has been done to restore it since it was moved, according to the nice ladies working in the museum. We were told that there have been several requests to BREC officials over time to address this but nothing has been done.
I know BREC receives money dedicated to these projects and when I lived in East Baton Rouge Parish I voted for one of these such funding measures. I'm sure there could be a volunteer call and some expert advice on how to proceed if the right people got involved. I'd hate to see such a reminder of our past fall to a point where it could not be saved.
RICK BAILEY
airline employee
Walker